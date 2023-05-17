Maha: Case against policeman for seeking Rs 1 lakh bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday filed a case against a 36-year-old police sub-inspector (SI) for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs one lakh from a man accused in a criminal case, an ACB official said.

The SI demanded the money on March 27 to facilitate the man's pre-arrest bail in the criminal case, he said.

The man registered a complaint with the Thane unit of the ACB which conducted a probe and found the policeman had sought the bribe, the official said.

Offences have been registered against the SI under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)