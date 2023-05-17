Left Menu

Maha: Case against policeman for seeking Rs 1 lakh bribe

PTI | Thane | Updated: 17-05-2023 12:09 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 12:03 IST
Maha: Case against policeman for seeking Rs 1 lakh bribe
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday filed a case against a 36-year-old police sub-inspector (SI) for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs one lakh from a man accused in a criminal case, an ACB official said.

The SI demanded the money on March 27 to facilitate the man's pre-arrest bail in the criminal case, he said.

The man registered a complaint with the Thane unit of the ACB which conducted a probe and found the policeman had sought the bribe, the official said.

Offences have been registered against the SI under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

 Israel
2
Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV vaccine to protect newborns; Seven things to know about bats and pandemic risk and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV...

 Global
4
Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023