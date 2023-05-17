Left Menu

Man gets life sentence for killing father-in-law in Himachal's Mandi

On the night of January 1, 2017, Kumar beat up his wife and mother-in-law and tried to hurt them with an axe but both the women managed to save themselves, the prosecution added.

PTI | Mandi | Updated: 17-05-2023 19:59 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 19:59 IST
Man gets life sentence for killing father-in-law in Himachal's Mandi
  • Country:
  • India

A court here on Wednesday sentenced a man to rigorous life imprisonment for killing his father-in-law.

The convict, Jitender Kumar, a resident of Purana Bazar Sunder Nagar in Mandi district, was also fined Rs 10,000 by the court.

According to the prosecution, the convict resided in his in-law's house at Pandoh here and sold farming equipment at his shop nearby. On the night of January 1, 2017, Kumar beat up his wife and mother-in-law and tried to hurt them with an axe but both the women managed to save themselves, the prosecution added. Kumar later attacked and killed his father-in-law Ashok whose body was found near the house, said the prosecution, which examined 28 witnesses during the trial. Kumar was booked under Sections 302 (murder), 323 (hurting) and 506 (criminal Intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global
3
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global
4
She killed the man raping her. Now Mexican woman faces 6 years in prison

She killed the man raping her. Now Mexican woman faces 6 years in prison

 Mexico

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023