Russia hopes issues with its grain, fertilizer exports can be 'sorted out'

Russia agreed to extend on Wednesday a deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain because it still hopes obstacles to its own grain and fertilizer exports can be overcome, said Russian U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia.

"We still do not lose hope that the problems that we are raising will be sorted out," Nebenzia told reporters. "The sooner the better."

