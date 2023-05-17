Left Menu

Four-year-old girl dies after glass counter of shop falls on her

The shop owner and his employee were arrested following the incident, said an official of Meghwadi police station.Sanjana Chavan, the girl, and her two friends walked into the shop around 10 am on Tuesday and were dangling by the glass counter as the shop owner was attending other customers, he said.The heavy glass counter came off and fell on her.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2023 21:16 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 21:16 IST
Four-year-old girl dies after glass counter of shop falls on her
  • Country:
  • India

A four-year-old girl died after the glass counter at a chips shop fell on her in suburban Jogeshwari (East), police said on Wednesday. The shop owner and his employee were arrested following the incident, said an official of Meghwadi police station.

Sanjana Chavan, the girl, and her two friends walked into the shop around 10 am on Tuesday and were dangling by the glass counter as the shop owner was attending other customers, he said.

The heavy glass counter came off and fell on her. She was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead upon admission, the official said.

The 47-year-old shop owner and his 34-year-old employee were arrested under Indian Penal Code section 304 (A) (causing death due to negligence) and probe was on, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global
3
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global
4
She killed the man raping her. Now Mexican woman faces 6 years in prison

She killed the man raping her. Now Mexican woman faces 6 years in prison

 Mexico

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023