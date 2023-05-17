No traffic constable over 55 should be put on duty on roads, Maha CM tells Mumbai police commissioner
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday directed the Mumbai police commissioner not to put any traffic constable above the age of 55 on duty on the city's roads.
Shinde was prompted to issue the directive when he saw some senior constables on duty in the noonday sun as he drove to Mumbai from Thane earlier in the day, said a release from his office.
He immediately called Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and gave him necessary instructions.
The chief minister also said that traffic constables suffering from serious ailments should not be put on duty on roads.
Further, proper arrangements should be made for shade and water for the constables deployed on roads, the chief minister said.
