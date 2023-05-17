Left Menu

At least four Nigerians killed in attack on U.S. convoy -Blinken

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2023 23:16 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 23:16 IST
At least four Nigerians were killed in an attack on a convoy of two U.S. government vehicles in Nigeria on Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, adding that the attack did not appear to be directed at the U.S. mission there.

In a statement on Wednesday, Blinken said the U.S. mission and its Nigerian counterparts were working to ascertain the location and condition of those unaccounted for. In all, there were nine Nigerian nationals in the convoy, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

