Stakeholder consultation on May 24 for next phase of Delhi EV policy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2023 00:16 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 00:16 IST
The Delhi government has begun work on drafting a revised electric vehicle (EV) policy for the national capital, since the existing one will expire in August.

The Delhi EV Cell of the Transport Department will hold a stakeholder consultation on May 24 for the second phase of the policy, in collaboration with Climate Trends.

The consultation aims to bring together stakeholders, international sectoral experts and academicians to share achievements, learnings and experiences, and make recommendations towards the development of the next phase of the policy, according to its website.

The Delhi EV policy -- introduced in August 2020 -- aims at increasing the EV share in total vehicle sales to 25 per cent by 2024.

According to official data, over 1.12 lakh EVs have been sold under the policy.

