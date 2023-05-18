China, Ukraine should work together, keep cooperation - foreign ministry

China and Ukraine agreed they should work together to continue their mutual respect and keep their mutually beneficial cooperation moving forward, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday. The statement comes after China's Special Envoy of Eurasian Affairs Li Hui met with the president of Ukraine.

"China has always played a constructive role in alleviating the humanitarian situation in Ukraine in its own way and will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine within its capacity," the foreign ministry said.

