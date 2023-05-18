Left Menu

3 injured in attack by group in Thane; case registered for murder bid, extortion

The three victims, including a scrap dealer, were chatting when the accused arrived there, Vartak Nagar police stations inspector Mahadeo Kumbhar told PTI. The accused demanded protection money from the scrap dealer and when he refused, they allegedly attacked him.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-05-2023 11:49 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 11:49 IST
3 injured in attack by group in Thane; case registered for murder bid, extortion
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons were injured after a group of 15 people allegedly attacked them with iron rods and a sword in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday at Majiwada Naka when the accused, including a woman, came on motorbikes and in cars, they said. The three victims, including a scrap dealer, were chatting when the accused arrived there, Vartak Nagar police station's inspector Mahadeo Kumbhar told PTI. The accused demanded ''protection money'' from the scrap dealer and when he refused, they allegedly attacked him. His friend and another person who intervened in the fight were also allegedly attacked, he said.

While one of the victims ran away, the other two injured persons were taken to hospital, the official said.

A case was registered against nine identified and other unidentified persons on charges of extortion and attempt to murder as well as under provisions of the Arms Act, he said.

No arrest has been made so far, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

 India
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
3
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023