Left Menu

Florida judge rules for Tiger Woods over NDA dispute against ex-girlfriend - media

A Florida judge ruled in favor of Tiger Woods on Wednesday, rejecting his former girlfriend Erica Herman's request to nullify a non-disclosure agreement she signed when they began dating in 2017, U.S. media reported, citing court documents. Herman had asked a judge to void the agreement, citing a recent law that limits enforcing such agreements in sexual harassment and assault cases.

Reuters | Florida | Updated: 18-05-2023 12:43 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 12:41 IST
Florida judge rules for Tiger Woods over NDA dispute against ex-girlfriend - media
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A Florida judge ruled in favor of Tiger Woods on Wednesday, rejecting his former girlfriend Erica Herman's request to nullify a non-disclosure agreement she signed when they began dating in 2017, U.S. media reported, citing court documents.

Herman had asked a judge to void the agreement, citing a recent law that limits enforcing such agreements in sexual harassment and assault cases. Herman had not accused Woods of harassment or assault in court papers. However, in a cover sheet accompanying the complaint, her lawyer Benjamin Hodas checked "yes" as to whether the case involved allegations of sexual abuse.

She had also claimed that "because of the aggressive use of the Woods NDA against her," she was unsure whether she may disclose, among other things, facts giving rise to legal claims she believes she has. In Wednesday's ruling, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Metzger said that Herman's claims had been “implausibly pled," granting Woods' requests to compel arbitration, the New York Times reported.

The judge wrote that Herman could have provided factual specificity for any claim relating to sexual assault or sexual harassment, but "she has not done so,” according to the newspaper. A lawyer for Herman could not be immediately reached, while an agent for Woods did not respond to an email request for comment outside regular business hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

 India
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
3
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023