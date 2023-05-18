Left Menu

Norway donating F-16 jets to Ukraine 'not on the agenda' now - defence minister

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2023 20:50 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 20:50 IST
Norway donating F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine is not on the agenda at the moment, the country's defence minister Bjoern Arild Gram said on Thursday.

"When it comes to F-16 ... it's not on the agenda now and I really don't want to speculate on any possible future donations," he said during a news conference with British defence minister Ben Wallace, when asked by a reporter whether Norway would be giving F-16s to Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

