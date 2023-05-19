Ukraine's leader to attend G7 summit in person -top security official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will travel to Japan for a summit of Group of Seven (G7) leaders in Hiroshima, a top security official said on Friday.

"Very important things will be decided there and it is therefore the presence of our president that is absolutely essential in order to defend our interests," Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, told state television.

