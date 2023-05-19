Odisha Chief Minister launches State Dashboard & CM Dashboard

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the State Dashboard, a data and analytics-powered platform which will streamline performance monitoring of government schemes, aiding data-driven decision-making.

Patnaik said technology has been the fulcrum of our governance model.

''We will continue to use the best of technology to improve the effectiveness of the governance and bring transparency to public services,'' he said on Thursday after launching the dashboard.

''The launch of the integrated Dashboard will carry forward the 5T (teamwork, transparency, technology, timely completion leading to transformation) governance model. It will facilitate seamless data-driven decision-making to ensure time-bound outcomes aligned with our 5T governance model,'' the CM said.

The State Dashboard consists of three critical components - CM Dashboard, Department Dashboard and Administrative Action Monitoring Portal, an official said on Friday.

The application appraises the performance of different administrative departments on 5T parameters.

Stating that the CM dashboard shares huge data with the public and is a landmark initiative for transparency, the official said the standout features of this dashboard include key performance indicators based on performance monitoring, and a visual display of progress for timely decision-making.

It also showcases 30 different dashboards from 16 departments currently, with a plan to add more departments subsequently. It leverages the power of visualisation and advanced analytics to appraise the performance of departments and their schemes, he said.

The CM component of the State Dashboard called CM Dashboard is made public so that citizens can access it through the link https://cmdashboard.odisha.gov.in/. Public participation will increase accountability among the departments and ensure more transparency in the service delivery processes, the official said.

The inter-operable platform uses innovative technologies to drive transformation and produce time-bound outcomes and is in synchrony with the state's groundbreaking 5T governance paradigm.

This seamless and intuitive dashboard equips administrators to extract deep insights from granular data of schemes and programmes.

Besides monitoring the government schemes, the dashboard offers actionable metrics on the progress of these schemes to the highest decision-making authority.

This powerful and intuitive dashboard will enable citizens to access public information with ease on policies, budget allocations and public expenditures.

It will also provide the citizens with frictionless access to government services and resources, thus boosting citizen participation and engagement. The dashboard is expected to foster a collaborative approach to decision-making and usher in a new era of data-driven governance, the official said.

