Ukraine says Russia trying to recapture land around Bakhmut, Kyiv repels attacks
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 19-05-2023 13:31 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 13:30 IST
Russian forces are trying to recapture land they have lost around the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut but Kyiv's forces are repelling the attacks, Deputy Ukrainian Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said on Friday.
Russian forces have gained some ground inside the city itself, but they do not control it and fighting rages on, Maliar said in televised comments.
