Three dead after electrocution in Bengal

Three people died after being electrocuted while working in a paddy field in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Friday. His 18-year-old son and another man were also electrocuted when they tried to pull him away, the police said.Two of them died on the spot and another was declared brought dead when taken to Baduria hospital, the police said.Local people said a 220 volt overhead wire had snapped and fell on the field on Thursday.

PTI | Basirhat | Updated: 19-05-2023 15:13 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 15:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three people died after being electrocuted while working in a paddy field in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Friday. Police said a 45-year-old man was electrocuted at Fatulyapore village while working in his field. His 18-year-old son and another man were also electrocuted when they tried to pull him away, the police said.

Two of them died on the spot and another was declared brought dead when taken to Baduria hospital, the police said.

Local people said a 220 volt overhead wire had snapped and fell on the field on Thursday. The local people had complained to the electricity department but no action was taken.

