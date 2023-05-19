Kremlin: Last remnants of US-Russia arms control are disappearing
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-05-2023 15:26 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 15:21 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin said on Friday that the "last remnants" of arms control agreements between Russia and the United States were disappearing, after a group of U.S. Republican lawmakers on Thursday introduced a bill to scrap the New START agreement on nuclear arms.
Russian President Vladimir Putin suspended Russia's participation in New START earlier this year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement