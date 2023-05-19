Left Menu

Delhi ministers to visit LG to urge him to follow SC order on services matter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2023 15:44 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 15:44 IST
Delhi ministers to visit LG to urge him to follow SC order on services matter
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation of Delhi Cabinet Ministers will go to the LG's house on Friday to request him to follow Supreme Court orders on services matters, officials said.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj requested Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to clear a file related to the transfer of Services Secretary Ashish More, saying several administrative changes were held up due to the delay.

In a letter to the LG, Bharadwaj said the Delhi government had sent the file two days ago.

''All the ministers of Delhi government will go to LG's residence post 4 pm today. They will question LG on the delay in implementing Supreme Court orders,'' said the official.

The development comes a week after the AAP dispensation was given executive power in services matters, including transfer and posting of officers, in an important verdict by the Supreme Court.

Hours after the Supreme Court order placed the control of bureaucrats working with the Delhi government, excluding those related to police, public order, and land, under the elected government, Services Secretary Ashish More was removed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcanism; Spain's PLD Space plans first rocket launch before the end of May and more

Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcani...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023