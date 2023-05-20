Pakistani intruder shot dead along LoC in J-K's Poonch

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

The infiltrator was challenged by the troops guarding the Balakote sector in Mendhar sub division when he was trying to sneak into this side from across the border, the officials said. They said the intruder paid no heed to the repeated warnings and tried to flee back when troops opened fire, resulting in his death.

The whole area has been cordoned off and further details are awaited, the officials said.

