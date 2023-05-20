Road caves in during excavation in south Delhi's Maidan Garhi

A portion of a road caved in on Saturday morning near a metro construction site in south Delhi's Maidan Garhi area, police said.

The stretch of road is undergoing deep excavation work for the metro, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Choudhary said, adding, no one was reported hurt in the incident.

The visuals circulated on social media showed the caved-in portion of the road. Police covered the area and barred people from going near it.

