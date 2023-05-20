Left Menu

Criminal detained under PSA in J-K’s Udhampur

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-05-2023 22:03 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 22:03 IST
Criminal detained under PSA in J-K's Udhampur
A notorious criminal was detained under Public Safety Act (PSA) in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Ajay Singh, a resident of Shiv Nagar, was involved in a number of criminal activities including attempted murder, stabbing and drug trafficking, a police spokesperson said.

"He has become a threat to the peaceful atmosphere and tranquillity and was booked under PSA on the orders of Udhampur District Magistrate after police prepared a dossier and recommended slapping the stringent against him," the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, four alleged drug peddlers were detained under preventive action by police in Poonch district.

According to the spokesperson, Abid Ali, Wazid Hussain, Mohd Aftab and Asif Hussain Shah are addicts and used to sell drugs among youth in Poonch city. They were also lodged in Poonch district jail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

