7 IEDs recovered in Jharkhand's Chatra
PTI | Chatra | Updated: 20-05-2023 22:04 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 22:04 IST
Seven Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were recovered in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Saturday, police said.
Based on the inputs provided by six Maoists who recently surrendered, the IEDs were recovered from Hunterganj and Rajpur police station areas, they said.
Five of the IEDs weighed 1.5 kg each, while the other two were 1 kg each, they said.
The explosives were defused by the bomb disposal squad, they added.
