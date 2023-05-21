Left Menu

Rajasthan: Rs 2.31 crore in cash, 1 kg gold found in govt office almirah, official detained

Instead of taking them home, he used to kept them in office.The police also searched his Ambabari residence and seized several documents.Yadav was recruited as a programmer and was the store incharge of DoIT for the past 20 years. He became a joint director in 2019-20.It was alleged that Yadav took bribe from companies that supplied CCTV cameras, computers and LED screens to government departments, the police said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-05-2023 14:58 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 14:55 IST
Rajasthan: Rs 2.31 crore in cash, 1 kg gold found in govt office almirah, official detained
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan Police has detained a joint director of the Department of Information Technology after Rs 2.31 crore in cash and gold weighing one kilogram were recovered from a locked almirah in the basement of his office building, an official said on Sunday.

The officer, Ved Prakash Yadav, has been handed over to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for investigation, the official said.

The ACB has started its investigation after registering an FIR against Yadav.

On Friday night, when personnel engaged in digitisation of office files opened the almirah in the basement of Yojana Bhawan, they found a trolley suitcase containing Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 denomination notes. The notes, when counted, totalled more than Rs 2.31 crore.

''After questioning about 50 employees and scanning CCTV footage of a month-long period, we found footage of the accused putting a bag inside the almirah,'' Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava said.

He said that during the interrogation, Yadav confessed to having taken this amount as bribe from different people. Instead of taking them home, he used to kept them in office.

The police also searched his Ambabari residence and seized several documents.

Yadav was recruited as a programmer and was the store incharge of DoIT for the past 20 years. He became a joint director in 2019-20.

It was alleged that Yadav took bribe from companies that supplied CCTV cameras, computers and LED screens to government departments, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
2
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
3
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global
4
PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7 Hiroshima Summit

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023