Maha: Man arrested for snatching gold chain of woman from Virar

Police arrested a 33-year-old man from Vapi in Gujarat for allegedly snatching the gold chain of an elderly woman from Virar in Palghar district of Maharashtra in April, an official said on Sunday. The incident occurred on April 29 when two men parked a motorcycle near the compound of the woman's house and one of them snatched her gold chain. The police also seized the motorcycle used in the crime, the official said, adding that with the arrest of the man, they have cracked at least three cases of chain-snatching in Arnala, Tulinj and Virar. The arrested man also has cases registered against him at various police stations in Thane and Mumbai, the official added.

