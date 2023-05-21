Three die after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning well in Haryana
Three people died after allegedly inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a well in the Saharwa village in this Haryana district, police said on Sunday.The victims have been identified as Jaipal, Narendra and Suresh, they said. Suresh and Vikram -- the fourth man hired to clean the well -- then went in to bring Jaipal and Narendra out.
The victims have been identified as Jaipal, Narendra and Suresh, they said. According to the police, Jaipal entered the well but lost consciousness after allegedly inhaling the toxic gas. Narendra then went inside but did not return either. Suresh and Vikram -- the fourth man hired to clean the well -- then went in to bring Jaipal and Narendra out. However, Suresh also fell unconscious and Vikram immediately came out of the well, they said.
Later, the police recovered the bodies of Jaipal, Narendra and Suresh from the well.
