Tractor trailer falls into ditch, three pilgrims killed in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 21-05-2023 22:02 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 22:02 IST
Three women pilgrims died and 33 others were injured when the tractor trailer in which they were travelling fell into a 100-feet ditch near Sri Khuralgarh Sahib, about 55 kilometres from here, police said on Sunday.

The 36 devotees were on their way to Sri Charan Chhoe Ganga Sri Guru Ravidas, Sri Khuralgarh Sahib, to pay obeisance. When they were just a short distance away from Sri Khuralgarh Sahib, the tractor trailer driver lost control of the vehicle, which fell into the ditch, the police said.

The victims have been identified as Mahinder Kaur (60) and Sukhpreet Kaur (24) -- both from Paragpur village -- and Bhupinder Kaur (23) of Mubarakpur village, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (Garhshankar) Daljit Singh Khakh.

The injured persons were admitted to a government hospital in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar from where three were referred to the Government Medical College, Chandigarh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

