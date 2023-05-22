Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Ukraine aims to encircle Bakhmut as Russia says it captures city

Ukraine said on Sunday that its forces were still advancing around the edges of Bakhmut, aiming to encircle the ruined eastern city after Moscow congratulated the Wagner private army and Russian troops for capturing it. Russia said on Saturday it had completely taken Bakhmut, which, if confirmed, would mark an end to the longest and bloodiest battle of the 15-month war. Russian President Vladimir Putin praised his regular troops and the Wagner group.

Sudan ceasefire deal raises hopes for relief in Khartoum

Air strikes and clashes between Sudan's warring factions could be heard in the capital Khartoum on Sunday, residents said, after a Saudi and U.S.-brokered deal for a week-long ceasefire raised hopes of a pause in the five-week conflict. The deal, signed on Saturday by the army and the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) after talks in the Saudi city of Jeddah, is due to come into effect on Monday evening with an internationally-supported monitoring mechanism. It also allows for the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Soccer-At least 12 dead in stampede at El Salvador stadium

At least 12 people died and an unspecified number were injured in a stampede at a soccer stadium in El Salvador on Saturday, the Central American country's government said. Alianza FC and Club Deportivo FAS were playing the second leg of their playoff quarter-final game at the Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, the country's capital, when play was suspended after a stampede broke out in the general section.

US troubled by Israeli order on settler presence in West Bank outpost - State Department

The U.S. State Department on Sunday said Washington was deeply troubled by an Israeli government order that allows Jewish settlers to establish a permanent presence in the Homesh outpost in the northern West Bank. The move was inconsistent with Israeli commitments to U.S. administrations and advancing settlements in the West Bank is an obstacle to the achievement of a two-state solution, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement

At G7, Zelenskiy says Bakhmut destruction has echoes of Hiroshima

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday drew a parallel between the destruction of Bakhmut and the horror of Hiroshima, evoking the symbolism of mass destruction as he wrapped up a surprise appearance at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Japan. The Ukrainian president's arrival in Hiroshima on Saturday afternoon on a French government plane marked a dramatic turn as U.S. President Joe Biden and other leaders strengthened their call for Moscow to end its invasion, announcing new sanctions and increased military assistance.

Biden sees shift in ties with China 'shortly', says G7 wants to de-risk, not decouple

U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday said the Group of Seven nations had agreed a united approach to China that called for diversifying supply chains to reduce dependence on one country, and hinted that he could speak with China's president soon. "We're not looking to decouple from China. We're looking to de-risk and diversify our relationship with China," Biden told a press conference after a three-day summit with G7 leaders. He said G7 nations were more unified than ever in terms of "resisting economic coercion together and countering harmful practices that hurt our workers."

Chinese embassy in Britain asks London to stop slandering China to avoid damage

The Chinese embassy in Britain in a statement on Sunday asked London to stop slandering and smearing China to avoid further damage to China-UK relations. This comes after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said China represents the world's greatest challenge to security and prosperity but that other leading economies should not decouple from it after a summit of the Group of Seven (G7) nations.

Biden: Zelenskiy has promised Ukraine won't use F-16 planes to go into Russia

U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday said he had received a "flat assurance" from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that he would not use Western-provided F-16 fighter jets to go into Russian territory. Biden told reporters in Hiroshima, Japan, at the conclusion of a meeting of world leaders that F-16 warplanes could be used "wherever Russian troops are within Ukraine and the area".

UK business minister to visit Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE

Britain's business and trade minister Kemi Badenoch will visit Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates this week as part of her efforts to reach a trade deal with the six countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Trade talks between Britain and the GCC - whose members also include Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman - started last year and there have been three rounds so far.

Greece's ruling Conservatives win vote but fall short of majority

Greece's ruling New Democracy party stormed to a crushing victory in a parliamentary election on Sunday but fell just short of the threshold needed to form a government on its own, making a runoff election in a month more likely. With most votes counted, conservative New Democracy took a commanding lead of 40.8%, trouncing the radical leftist Syriza, which governed from 2015 to 2019, which polled 20.1%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)