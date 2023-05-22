Left Menu

China summons Japanese ambassador over actions at G7

China Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong has summoned the Japanese ambassador to register protests over "hype around China-related issues" at the Group of Seven (G7) summit over the weekend, a ministry statement late on Sunday said. Sun said Japan collaborated with the other countries at the G7 summit "in activities and joint declarations ...

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2023 05:30 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 05:30 IST
China summons Japanese ambassador over actions at G7

China Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong has summoned the Japanese ambassador to register protests over "hype around China-related issues" at the Group of Seven (G7) summit over the weekend, a ministry statement late on Sunday said. Sun said Japan collaborated with the other countries at the G7 summit "in activities and joint declarations ... to smear and attack China, grossly interfering in China's internal affairs, violating the basic principles of international law and the spirit of the four political documents between China and Japan," referring to the China-Japan Joint Statement of 1972.

He said Japan's actions were detrimental to China's sovereignty, security and development interests, and that China is "strongly dissatisfied and firmly opposes" them. "Japan should correct its understanding of China, grasp strategic autonomy, adhere to the principles of the four political documents between China and Japan, and truly promote the stable development of bilateral relations with a constructive attitude," Sun said.

The Chinese embassy in Britain had earlier asked London to stop slandering and smearing China to avoid further damage to China-UK relations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
4
3rd G20 ECSWG meet commences with beach clean up drive at Mumbai's Juhu

3rd G20 ECSWG meet commences with beach clean up drive at Mumbai's Juhu

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023