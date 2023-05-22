Left Menu

Father-son killed, 8 injured in accident in UP's Ballia

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 22-05-2023 09:08 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 09:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A father-son duo was killed while eight people sustained injuries in a collision between two SUVs in Gadwar area of the district on Monday, police said.

According to police, the crash caused one of the vehicles to flip upon impact.

A jeep and a Scorpio collided near Inderpur petrol pump. Ramashankar Chauhan (45) and his father Khichdi Chauhan (65) were killed as the jeep turned turtle upon impact while eight others were injured, a police officer said.

The injured are being treated at the government hospital in Nagra, he said.

The victims from Majhouva village were on their way to attend a ceremony, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

