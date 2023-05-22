Left Menu

Man's body with injury marks found in UP's Amethi

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 22-05-2023 12:50 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 12:46 IST
Man's body with injury marks found in UP's Amethi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The body of a man with multiple injury marks on his head was found in Gauriganj area here on Monday, police said.

Rinku Vishwakarma (32), a resident of Trilokpur in Munshiganj area, had attended a wedding on Sunday where he had an altercation with some people, his brother Divyanshu Vishwakarma alleged in the police complaint.

The complainant claimed that his brother was murdered by the same people, police said.

