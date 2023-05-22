US and Papua New Guinea sign defence pact
Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 22-05-2023 12:53 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 12:49 IST
- Country:
- Australia
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday signed a defence and maritime surveillance agreement with Papua New Guinea that will make it easier for the forces of both countries to train together.
"The defence cooperation was drafted by the United States and Papua New Guinea as equals and sovereign partners," Blinken said in a signing ceremony.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Papua New Guinea
- State
- Antony Blinken
- Blinken
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-Biden to sign defence pact in Papua New Guinea, with eyes on China
EXCLUSIVE-Biden to sign defence pact in Papua New Guinea, with eyes on China
Biden to visit Papua New Guinea in a presidential first after G7 in Japan
Biden to visit Papua New Guinea in a presidential first after G7
New Zealand PM Hipkins to travel to Papua New Guinea for United States–Pacific Summit