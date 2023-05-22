Taiwan excluded from WHO annual assembly following Chinese opposition
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 22-05-2023 13:20 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 13:19 IST
Taiwan failed in its efforts to gain an invitation to the World Health Organization's annual assembly despite the island's claims that support was growing for its participation.
The annual assembly in Geneva on Monday decided not to extend Taiwan an invitation to the event which runs from May 21-30. China and Pakistan urged members to reject Taiwan's inclusion while eSwatini and the Marshall Islands spoke in favour.
