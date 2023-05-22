MEC Diale-Tlabela welcomes arrest of corrupt official

Gauteng MEC for Transport and Logistics, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, has welcomed the arrest of a Department of Roads and Transport official for allegedly soliciting a bribe from a member of the public.

It is alleged that the 40-year-old engineer, who is attached to the Roads Branch, was approached by a businessman who wanted to develop an access road into his newly purchased farm near Tarlton, Krugersdorp.

The official allegedly demanded a sum of R80 000 in exchange for the approval of the businessman’s application.

The man was arrested on 16 May 2023 following an operation led by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s Serious Corruption.

He has since appeared in the Krugersdorp Magistrate’s Court after he was arrested for allegedly receiving a sum of R40 000 in bribes.

“We are pleased with this arrest as it sets an important example for other officials within our department,” MEC Diale-Tlabela said.

“This clearly demonstrates that the sixth administration is committed to rooting out corruption in our province. Gone are the days where officials will get away with corrupt activities while drawing a salary from the state.

“We are collaborating with law enforcement agencies to ensure that these corrupt officials are brought to book,” the MEC said.

The MEC commended the police for a job well done and has committed to assisting law enforcement during the investigation.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)