Denmark would like to host a Ukraine peace summit in July -Ritzau news

Denmark would like to host a summit in July about how to find peace between Ukraine and Russia, the Ritzau news agency reported Foreign Minister d as saying on Monday.

"If Ukraine finds that the time has come to have such a meeting, that would be fantastic. And then Denmark would obviously like to host the meeting," Lokke Rasmussen said.

