UP: Fire breaks out at peppermint factory in Aligarh, 4 workers injured

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 22-05-2023 15:35 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 15:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Four workers of a peppermint factory were seriously injured when a fire broke out in its premises in the Lodha area here on Monday, police said.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and efforts are on to control the blaze, they said. The cause of the fire was not immediately known, they added. Police said the injured have been admitted to a private hospital.

