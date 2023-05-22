Left Menu

Idaho college murders suspect to appear in court after indictment

The graduate student accused of stabbing four University of Idaho college students to death is expected to appear in court on Monday for his arraignment and to enter a plea on first-degree murder charges. Bryan Kohberger, 28, is scheduled to be appear in a Latah County courtroom for an arraignment hearing in front of District Judge John Judge.

2023-05-22
Idaho college murders suspect to appear in court after indictment
Representative image Image Credit: ANI



Bryan Kohberger, 28, is scheduled to be appear in a Latah County courtroom for an arraignment hearing in front of District Judge John Judge. Last week, a grand jury indicted him on four counts of murder and one count of burglary. His attorneys were not immediately available for comment.

Kohberger is accused of stabbing three women and one man in the early morning of Nov. 13 in the home of one of the women. The crime stunned the small college town of Moscow, Idaho, home to the University of Idaho, and drew national attention, with six weeks elapsing before a suspect was apprehended. Kohberger eventually was arrested in Pennsylvania, where he was visiting his family, and flown to Idaho to face charges.

Two other female roommates in the house at the time of the killings were unharmed. One of the women told investigators that at 4 a.m. she heard someone crying in one of the victim's bedrooms. She then watched as a masked man, clad in black, walked past her and out of the house, according to a court document. The victims - Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho - all suffered multiple stab wounds. Chapin was Kernodle's boyfriend.

Kohberger was working on a PhD degree in criminal justice at Washington State University, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the University of Idaho campus. Authorities have not publicly disclosed a motive but have said they are confident Kohberger was responsible for all four killings.

 

