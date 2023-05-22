Aide to Zelenskiy says Ukraine has nothing to do with Belgorod events

A senior aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Kyiv had nothing to do with an armed operation in Russia's Belgorod region on Monday.

"Ukraine is watching the events in the Belgorod region of Russia with interest and studying the situation, but it has nothing to do with it," presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted. "As you know, tanks are sold at any Russian military store, and underground guerrilla groups are composed of Russian citizens."

