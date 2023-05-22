Left Menu

Muthoot Capital Services reports Q4 net at Rs 25.96 cr

Non-bank lender Muthoot Capital Services has reported a profit of Rs 25.96 crore for the March quarter.The listed entity of Muthoot Pappachan Group had reported a loss of Rs 151.83 crore in the year-ago period. The total income grew 7 per cent to Rs 115.6 crore in the reporting quarter, as against Rs 109.16 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2023 21:18 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 21:18 IST
The listed entity of Muthoot Pappachan Group had reported a loss of Rs 151.83 crore in the year-ago period. The total income grew 7 per cent to Rs 115.6 crore in the reporting quarter, as against Rs 109.16 crore in the year-ago period. For the full fiscal, the company reported a net profit of Rs 78 crore as against a loss of Rs 161 crore in FY22. The amount disbursed in FY23 increased 15 per cent to Rs 1,318 crore in the year ended 31st March 2023. The total assets under management reached Rs 2,102 crore as on March 31.

"Company has delivered improvement in all the key metrics, registered a robust growth in income as well as profitability," its managing director Thomas George Muthoot said.

He said the net non-performing assets are below the industry average and the post-Covid book has performed well. Its chief executive Mathews Markose said FY23 was a year of consolidation for the company.

