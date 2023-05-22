Left Menu

Woman filmed on bonnet of moving car in UP, police slap fine

In a similar incident in Ayodhya, a video of two women performing stunts on the bonnet of a car was widely circulated, the police said. The car owner was fined Rs 18,000, they said.Both the girls put their lives and that of others at stake.

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 22-05-2023 21:55 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 21:55 IST
Woman filmed on bonnet of moving car in UP, police slap fine
  • Country:
  • India

A woman who filmed herself sitting on the bonnet of a moving car in Prayagraj and uploaded it on various social media platforms has been fined Rs 17,000, police said on Monday.

Varnika Chaudhary's video was widely circulated on social media, following which the police initiated a probe and then fined her, they said.

Chaudhary filmed herself wearing a bridal dress and sitting on the bonnet of a moving SUV near All Saints' Cathedral, also known as 'Patthar Girja (Church of Stones)' on May 16, Civil Lines SHO Bhanu Pratap said.

She had earlier filmed herself riding a two-wheeler without a helmet near Company Bagh (Chandrashekhar Azad Park), the police said.

Pratap said Chaudhary was fined Rs 15,500 for violating rules in the SUV-related incident and Rs 1,500 for the other. In a similar incident in Ayodhya, a video of two women performing stunts on the bonnet of a car was widely circulated, the police said. The car owner was fined Rs 18,000, they said.

''Both the girls put their lives and that of others at stake. A girl was sitting on the bonnet of the moving car and the other girl, who was driving, came out of the driver's window while it was moving,'' Circle Officer (City) Shailendra Singh said.

The car owner, identified as Deen Dayal Mishra, was fined Rs 18,000, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

 Global
3
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023