Mumbai: Cop on CM's 'bandobast' duty injured in scooter accident; accused flee leaving behind vehicle

A traffic constable on bandobast (security) duty for a visit of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was injured in Vakola area of Mumbai after being hit by a scooter carrying three persons, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night and the three persons on the scooter fled leaving behind the two-wheeler, the Vakola police station official added.

''Constable Vijay Chavan was on duty near Gate Number 8 of the old airport at Kalina when the incident took place. He wanted to to stop the scooter since two persons were riding pillion. However, the scooter knocked him down while the rider made a bid to escape,'' he said.

Efforts are on to nab the three, who have been charged with rash driving, assault on on-duty police personnel and other offences under Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act, he said.

