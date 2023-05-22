Left Menu

Mumbai: Cop on CM's 'bandobast' duty injured in scooter accident; accused flee leaving behind vehicle

However, the scooter knocked him down while the rider made a bid to escape, he said.Efforts are on to nab the three, who have been charged with rash driving, assault on on-duty police personnel and other offences under Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2023 23:30 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 23:30 IST
Mumbai: Cop on CM's 'bandobast' duty injured in scooter accident; accused flee leaving behind vehicle
  • Country:
  • India

A traffic constable on bandobast (security) duty for a visit of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was injured in Vakola area of Mumbai after being hit by a scooter carrying three persons, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night and the three persons on the scooter fled leaving behind the two-wheeler, the Vakola police station official added.

''Constable Vijay Chavan was on duty near Gate Number 8 of the old airport at Kalina when the incident took place. He wanted to to stop the scooter since two persons were riding pillion. However, the scooter knocked him down while the rider made a bid to escape,'' he said.

Efforts are on to nab the three, who have been charged with rash driving, assault on on-duty police personnel and other offences under Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
3
Dutch politician leads fact-finding mission to Bangladesh to investigate genocide committed by Pak army

Dutch politician leads fact-finding mission to Bangladesh to investigate gen...

 United Kingdom
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 22

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023