Left Menu

Security forces conducted area domination patrol in Rajouri town

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-05-2023 23:33 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 23:33 IST
Security forces conducted area domination patrol in Rajouri town
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces carried out a comprehensive area domination patrol (ADP) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri town, in an exercise that involved a large number of personnel, officials said.

The patrol commenced from the district police lines in Rajouri and traversed through key locations such as Gujjar Mandi, the main bus stand, the main market, Tariq bridge, Salani bridge before concluding at the police lines, they said.

Led by Rajouri Senior Superintendent of Police Amritpal Singh, the patrol had several police officers including Rajouri Additional SP Vivek Shekhar Sharma and officers from the Central armed paramilitary forces.

During the operation, the officers engaged in discussions with local traders and residents in Rajouri town, they said.

Amritpal Singh said the primary objective of the Area Domination Long Range Patrol was to enhance the familiarity of security forces with the surroundings. Additionally, the patrol aimed to bolster the confidence of the civilian population in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
3
Dutch politician leads fact-finding mission to Bangladesh to investigate genocide committed by Pak army

Dutch politician leads fact-finding mission to Bangladesh to investigate gen...

 United Kingdom
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 22

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023