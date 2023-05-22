Security forces conducted area domination patrol in Rajouri town

Security forces carried out a comprehensive area domination patrol (ADP) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri town, in an exercise that involved a large number of personnel, officials said.

The patrol commenced from the district police lines in Rajouri and traversed through key locations such as Gujjar Mandi, the main bus stand, the main market, Tariq bridge, Salani bridge before concluding at the police lines, they said.

Led by Rajouri Senior Superintendent of Police Amritpal Singh, the patrol had several police officers including Rajouri Additional SP Vivek Shekhar Sharma and officers from the Central armed paramilitary forces.

During the operation, the officers engaged in discussions with local traders and residents in Rajouri town, they said.

Amritpal Singh said the primary objective of the Area Domination Long Range Patrol was to enhance the familiarity of security forces with the surroundings. Additionally, the patrol aimed to bolster the confidence of the civilian population in the region.

