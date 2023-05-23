Left Menu

US says Russia's Wagner Group seeking to transit material acquisitions through Mali

Wagner mercenaries have fought alongside regular Russian troops in Ukraine, including in some of the most intense battles such as the ongoing fight for control of Bakhmut. Western countries have raised concerns over Wagner's activities in Mali since late 2021.

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2023 00:32 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 00:32 IST
US says Russia's Wagner Group seeking to transit material acquisitions through Mali

The U.S. State Department on Monday said Russia's Wagner Group is trying to obscure its efforts to acquire military equipment for use in Ukraine, adding that Washington has been informed the mercenary force is seeking to move those acquisitions through Mali to aid Russia in its war.

Wagner is willing to use false paperwork for such transactions, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at a regular news briefing. "There are indications that Wagner has been attempting to purchase military systems from foreign suppliers and route these weapons through Mali as a third party," Miller said.

"We have not seen as of yet any indications that these acquisitions have been finalized or executed, but we are monitoring the situation closely." Miller said Washington has imposed sanctions on a number of people and entities that support Wagner's military operations, and said the United States would have more to share soon.

Reuters could not immediately reach Mali's government for comment. Wagner mercenaries have fought alongside regular Russian troops in Ukraine, including in some of the most intense battles such as the ongoing fight for control of Bakhmut.

Western countries have raised concerns over Wagner's activities in Mali since late 2021. The West African country, whose leaders seized power in a 2021 coup, and Russia have previously maintained that Russian forces there are not mercenaries but trainers helping local troops with equipment bought from Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
3
Dutch politician leads fact-finding mission to Bangladesh to investigate genocide committed by Pak army

Dutch politician leads fact-finding mission to Bangladesh to investigate gen...

 United Kingdom
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 22

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023