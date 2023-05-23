Left Menu

Inmate kills self in Tihar Jail

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2023 11:18 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 11:15 IST
Inmate kills self in Tihar Jail
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old inmate at Tihar Jail allegedly ended his life by hanging himself, officials said on Tuesday.

He was identified as Javed, they said, adding the body has been shifted to a hospital.

Around 5 pm on Monday, Javed, who was convicted in a case of robbery registered at Malviya Nagar police station, hanged himself in the common toilet area of central jail number 8/9, a police officer said.

An enquiry by judicial magistrate is going on in the matter, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
3
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global
4
A young, fresh Martian impact crater captured by NASA's HiRISE camera

A young, fresh Martian impact crater captured by NASA's HiRISE camera

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023