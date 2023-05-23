Left Menu

Fireman killed as fire-hit building collapses in Kerala

A beam of the building suddenly fell upon the fireman, crushing him.

23-05-2023
Fireman killed as fire-hit building collapses in Kerala
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old fireman died while attempting to douse a massive fire that broke out at a state-run drug warehouse here in the early hours of Tuesday, police said. Ranjith, the deceased, was attached to the Chakka unit of the state Fire and Rescue Services.

According to police, the tragedy happened when a portion of the fire-hit building collapsed over him crushing the hapless man while he was busy dousing the raging flames.

He and his fellow firemen rushed to the Kinfra Industrial Park nearby Thumba after learning that a major fire erupted in a warehouse there.

The drug warehouse, owned by the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL), was gutted in the fire by 1.30 am.

The security guard of the warehouse first saw the fire and informed the fire services, a police officer said. ''A beam of the building suddenly fell upon the fireman, crushing him. He was rushed to the hospital but he succumbed to the injuries,'' he told PTI.

Several units of fire service personnel rushed to the spot to douse the flames and the blaze was extinguished, he added.

Condolences poured in from various quarters in the untimely death of the young fireman who lost his life while delivering duty.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, General Education and Labour Minister V Sivankutty and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan expressed grief in light of the tragedy.

In a message, the Chief Minister said he conveyed his condolence to Ranjith's family members.

Minister Sivankutty, in a Facebook post, said the fire in the building was ''unfortunate'' and the government would carry out a probe into the incident.

Last week, another warehouse of KMSCL was gutted in fire in Kollam district following which Health Minister Veena George ordered a probe into the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

