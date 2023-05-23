Borosil organizes 'Live Cooking Session' with Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi

Borosil, India's leading consumer brand, organized a live cooking session with renowned Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi at Deerika Hypermart at the Pacific Premium Outlets in Jasola. To showcase his culinary mastery, Chef Harpal used Borosil's cookware range and smart appliances to whip up some delicious summer dishes.

The 'Namak Shamak Dal Dete Hain' fame chef prepared summer season delicacies while promoting Borosil's cookware and smart appliances. While continuously interacting with the audience, Chef Harpal made it an interactive and engaging session for all present. The chef gave deep insights into why glassware is a better material for cooking and baking and how smart appliances help make lives easier with their efficient and easy-to-use technology. On this occasion, Ms. Barnali Shankar, Senior GM Marketing Borosil Ltd., said, ''From the beginning, Borosil as a brand has aimed to make things convenient and hassle-free for homemakers. With our extensive range of cookware and smart appliances, we hope to help these homemakers perform effortlessly. On collaboration with Chef Harpal, we are extremely grateful for his support and excitement toward our initiatives. We thank him for making this session a great success.'' Commenting on the event, Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi said, ''I am always delighted to partner with Borosil. I had a great time cooking my recipes with the amazing range of cookware and smart appliances. Borosil is known for its quality products and resonates with every household that makes everyone's life easy and convenient.'' Organized at Deerika Hypermart, Pacific Premium Outlets, Jasola, New Delhi, the event was witnessed by a wide range of bloggers and many mall-goers. Through this collaboration, Borosil aims to provide its customers with good experiences and greater engagement with the brand. Deerika Hypermart partnered with Borosil for this event to increase engagement with potential customers at their recently launched hypermart.

Talking about the event, Mr. Akash Anand, Managing Director of Deerika Hypermart, said, ''We are delighted to have hosted the event, which showcased Chef Harpal's expertise and the reliability of Borosil cookware. The overwhelming participation and enthusiasm from the attendees were truly remarkable.'' About Borosil Ltd.

Borosil is India's leading consumer products brand. The company was founded in 1962 and emerged as the market leader for laboratory glassware and consumer glassware in India. Borosil has expanded its consumer offerings to include cookware, Opalware dinner sets (sold under the brand name - Larah), kitchen appliances, storage products, glass lunch boxes and stainless-steel vacuum insulated flasks & bottles. With increasing concerns around the health and environmental implications of plastic, Borosil is rapidly growing its range to provide consumers with convenient, safe and healthy alternatives, such as its revolutionary glass lunch box, water bottles, etc.

