Telugu actress booked for 'damaging' IPS officer's vehicle in Hyderabad

A case was registered against a Tollywood actress and her friend for allegedly damaging the official vehicle of an IPS officer here, police said on Tuesday. Actress Dimple Hayathi and her male friend were accused of intentionally damaging the police vehicle of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic–I) Rahul Hegde which was parked in the cellar of an apartment in the posh Jubilee Hills area here where they reside, as per the complaint lodged by the driver of the DCP. The head constable-cum-driver in a complaint said they were regularly parking the car in the allotted parking place in the apartment cellar, and alleged that the actress and her friend were frequently obstructing their way. On May 14, they intentionally damaged the car while taking their vehicle in reverse, a police official at the Jubilee Hills Police Station said. After damaging the car, the actress deliberately kicked the traffic cones which was placed beside the vehilce, the complainant said adding it has been recorded in the CCTV camera. Following the incident, the driver lodged a complaint and based on it, the police registered a case on May 17 under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 279 (rash driving) against the actress and her friend, the official said. The official further said the investigating officer (IO) summoned Dimple Hayathi and her friend to police station on Monday and after inquiry served a notice under section 41 A of CrPC on both of them.

Meanwhile, Rahul Hegde told mediapersons that they (actress and her friend) were causing inconvenience to him by blocking the way for his car (by allegedly parking their car on the way). According to him, in one instance, they intentionally obstructed the way for his car and did not oblige despite repeated requests.

He said he has to attend to emergency duties. And recently they dashed their car against his parked vehicle resulting in damage to it. The driver has lodged a complaint with the police over the incident and they will investigate into it, the DCP added. The IPS officer further said he does not know who they are and they also don't know who he is as he is a new occupant in the building. Dimple Hayathi has acted in Telugu movies like 'Khiladi' and 'Rama Banam'.

