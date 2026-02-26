Left Menu

Supreme Court Pushes for Centralized CCTV in Police Stations

The Supreme Court has directed the creation of a centralized dashboard for CCTV standardization in police stations. It aims to address communication gaps with the Center and states to ensure compliance with court orders mandating CCTV installation in police stations for enhanced transparency and human rights protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 13:03 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 13:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has directed the central government and others to participate in a meeting aimed at creating a centralized dashboard for the standardization of CCTV infrastructure in police stations. Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta gave this order after senior advocate Siddhartha Dave highlighted non-compliance from several states and the Union government.

Dave, serving as amicus curiae, had informed the court about a missed meeting in February. Apologies were made by the Union counsel, citing a communication gap as the reason for their absence. The Supreme Court ordered the next meeting to take place on March 14, 2026, to ensure future cooperation and compliance.

The Supreme Court previously prompted this initiative to counter human rights abuses by mandating CCTV installations in police stations and investigating agency offices. Compliance includes the installation of CCTV systems with night vision, audio-video capability, and data storage for at least one year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

