Germany rejects Turkey's accusations of lack of freedom for the press

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2023 20:38 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 20:38 IST
The Turkish ambassador in Berlin was told on Tuesday that the German government "firmly rejects" the Turkish government's accusations that freedom of expression and freedom of the press are not respected in Germany, according to the country's Federal Foreign Office.

Turkey summoned the German ambassador in Ankara on Wednesday to express condemnation over the detention in Germany of two journalists from a pro-government Turkish newspaper in the latest case of tensions between the two NATO allies.

