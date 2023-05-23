Amritsar man held for smuggling narcotics, arms from Pakistan using drone

A man has been arrested here for allegedly smuggling two pistols and over 1 kg of heroin using a drone from across the border, said police on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Lakhwinder Singh alias Lakha, a resident of a border village of Ajnala town, an official of the anti-drug special task force said.

Police said it was the first time that it succeeded in arresting a person who was operating the drone from this side of the border for smuggling drugs from Pakistan.

The seized heroin was not his first consignment that was smuggled from Pakistan, they said, adding that Singh had smuggled a number of such deliveries from across the border using drones.

The accused is being questioned and details about the number of consignments received by him will be revealed on his disclosure, said police.

Singh was also wanted in the 2021 Ludhiana district court complex blast case, police said.

