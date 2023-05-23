Left Menu

U.S. says 'real concern' about Tesla Autopilot driver interaction

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2023 21:43 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 21:43 IST
U.S. says 'real concern' about Tesla Autopilot driver interaction

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Tuesday there are concerns about the interaction between Tesla's advanced driver assistance system Autopilot and drivers that is the subject of an ongoing government investigation.

Since August 2021, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has been investigating a series of Tesla crashes involving Autopilot and with parked emergency vehicles and whether Tesla vehicles adequately ensure drivers are paying attention.

"There is a real concern that's not limited to the technology itself but the interaction between the technology and the driver," Buttigieg told reporters when asked about the Tesla Autopilot probe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five years

Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five...

 Global
3
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
4
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023