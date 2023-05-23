US should sanction Chinese firm over Micron ban, House China panel chair says

The U.S. Commerce Department should add Changxin Memory Technologies (CXMT) to its entity list in response to a Chinese ban on the sale of chips by U.S.-based Micron Technology Inc, the chair of the U.S. House of Representatives' committee on China said on Tuesday.

"The Commerce Department should also ensure no U.S.-export licenses granted to foreign semiconductor memory firms operating in (China) are used to backfill Micron, and our South Korean allies, who have experienced exactly this kind of CCP economic coercion firsthand in recent years, should likewise act to prevent backfilling," Representative Mike Gallagher said in a statement.

